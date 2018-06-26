BLACK TUSK Streaming New Song "Burn The Stars"

Savannah, Georgia's Black Tusk will release their new album TCBT on August 17th via Season Of Mist. The album track "Burn The Stars" is available for streaming below. The album is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"A Perfect View Of Absolutely Nothing"

"Closed Eye"

"Agali"

"Lab Rat"

"Scalped"

"Ghosts Roam"

"Ill At Ease"

"Rest With the Dead"

"Never Ending Daymare"

"Orange Red Dead"

"Whispers"

"Burn The Stars"

"Burn The Stars":

"Agali":