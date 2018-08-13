BLACK TUSK Streaming New Song "Closed Eye"

August 13, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal black tusk

BLACK TUSK Streaming New Song "Closed Eye"

Savannah, Georgia's Black Tusk will release their new album TCBT on August 17th via Season Of Mist. The album track "Closed Eye" is available for streaming below. The album is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"A Perfect View Of Absolutely Nothing"
"Closed Eye"
"Agali"
"Lab Rat"
"Scalped"
"Ghosts Roam"
"Ill At Ease"
"Rest With the Dead"
"Never Ending Daymare"
"Orange Red Dead"
"Whispers"
"Burn The Stars"

"Closed Eye":

"Scalped":

"Burn The Stars":

"Agali":



Featured Audio

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

POWERWOLF - "Incense And Iron" (Napalm)

Featured Video

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Premiere "Reaper's Hourglass"

Latest Reviews