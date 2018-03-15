BLACK TUSK To Release New Album Via Season Of Mist

March 15, 2018, 15 minutes ago

news heavy metal black tusk

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of Black Tusk. The heavy duty US-trio from Savannah, Georgia will release their next punk metal crusher via the label. Black Tusk are currently working on their forthcoming sixth studio album.

Says the band: "After more than a decade of pushing through as a band, we have opened a new chapter and are ready and excited for everyone to hear it."

Black Tusk will perform at Hammerhead Fest 7 on March 31st in Atlanta, GA. Stay tuned for updates from the band.

