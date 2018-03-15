BLACK TUSK To Release New Album Via Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of Black Tusk. The heavy duty US-trio from Savannah, Georgia will release their next punk metal crusher via the label. Black Tusk are currently working on their forthcoming sixth studio album.

Says the band: "After more than a decade of pushing through as a band, we have opened a new chapter and are ready and excited for everyone to hear it."

Black Tusk will perform at Hammerhead Fest 7 on March 31st in Atlanta, GA. Stay tuned for updates from the band.