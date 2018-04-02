BLACK VEIL BRIDES - ANDY BIERSACK Guests On Fatman On Batman With KEVIN SMITH; Video Available

Black Veil Brides vocalist Andy Biersack stopped by the Fatman On Batman podcast this week where he chatted with hosts Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin about all things Black Veil Brides, comics and of course Batman. Andy's interview starts at 1:04:15.

In other news, Black Veil Brides have released a video for their latest single, "When They Call My Name", a track from their fifth studio album Vale, released back in January. Watch the video below.

The video which was filmed at the sold out O2 Brixton Academy in London and directed by Dan Sturgess, shows the band doing what they do best: incinerating a massive stage in front of a sold out screaming audience. The boys deliver a powerhouse performance beset on all sides by ten-foot flames and backed by giant video screens. Soundtracked by muscular guitars, arena-size drums, and an unshakable chant, it’s Black Veil Brides in all their glory. It’s no surprise the song has already become a fan favorite from the record with over 1.5 million Spotify streams and counting this far.

On the live front, Black Veil Brides will be continuing the highly successful North American co-headline tour with Asking Alexandria and making their return to the Warped Tour stage for the legendary jaunt’s final run. Find the band's live schedule here.