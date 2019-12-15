BLACK VEIL BRIDES Guitarist JAKE PITTS Posts "Saints Of The Blood" Playthrough Video

In the clip below, Jake Pitts from Black Veil Brides does a guitar playthrough video for "Saints Of The Blood", one of the two new songs on the band's new release, The Night.

Black Veil Brides recently released two new songs, "The Vengeance" and "Saints Of The Blood", as part of a series of planned "duologies." Check them out below.

Black Veil Brides tour dates are as follows:

March

24 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

27 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces

28 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center

30 - Richmond, VA - The National

31 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

April

1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

3 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

9 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

13 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN -The Clyde Theatre

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

17 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)

21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre

23- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion

25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

29 - Los Angeles, CA -The Novo

May

1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort

3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center

7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

8 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre

10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

13 - Calgary, AL - MacEwan Hall

15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena

16 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre