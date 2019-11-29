BLACK VEIL BRIDES Introduce New Bassist, Release The Night EP Featuring Two New Songs
November 29, 2019, an hour ago
After ten years together, during which time they recorded five studio albums, Black Veil Brides and bassist Ashley Purdy recently parted ways. An official statement from the band read as follows:
"Black Veil Brides and Ashley Purdy have mutually agreed to part ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful run together and both parties wish one another continued success moving forward."
The band has announced Lonny Eagleton as Purdy's replacement. He was part of Black Veil Bride frontman Andy Biersack's band on his recent solo tour.
In addition, Black Veil Brides have released two new songs, "The Vengeance" and "Saints Of The Blood", as part of a series of planned "duologies." Check them out below.
Black Veil Brides tour dates are as follows:
March
24 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues
26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
27 - Birmingham, AL - Sloss Furnaces
28 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Events Center
30 - Richmond, VA - The National
31 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
April
1 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
3 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre
4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom
5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
9 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
10 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore
11 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
13 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
14 - Ft. Wayne, IN -The Clyde Theatre
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
17 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live
18 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note (Outdoor Stage)
21 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Center at The Midland Theatre
23- Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion
25 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
28 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
29 - Los Angeles, CA -The Novo
May
1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
2 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre - Grand Sierra Resort
3 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Center
7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
8 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center: Retter & Company Theatre
10 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
13 - Calgary, AL - MacEwan Hall
15 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena
16 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center
17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre