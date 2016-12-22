BLACK VEIL BRIDES - New Song "The Outsider" Streaming

December 22, 2016, 9 hours ago

Black Veil Brides have released a new song entitled "The Outsider", presumably due to appear on the band's forthcoming new album due in early 2017. Check it out below.

 

The unreleased Black Veil Brides tune below is an EMGtv exclusive. Jake and Jinxx, offered this playthrough of their unreleased song, "Pulverizer".

 

 

 

 

Jake and Jinxx also played an instrumental version of "In The End". Check out the performance below:

 

 

 

 

