BLACK VEIL BRIDES - "Perfect Weapon" From Forthcoming Re-Stitch These Wounds Album Streaming

Black Veil Brides will release Re-Stitch These Wounds on July 31 via Sumerian Records.

Says the band: "We're celebrating the 10-year anniversary of our debut album with a reimagined and rerecorded version of We Stitch These Wounds, titled Re-Stitch These Wounds! Limited edition pre-orders are now available on our website! "The reimagined and rerecorded version of fan favorite "Sweet Blasphemy" is now streaming everywhere! Sign in and celebrate with us as we play the album in its entirety for the first time ever in a unique virtual concert experience filmed live from the venue where it all started, the world-famous Whisky A Go-Go on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California!"

"Perfect Weapon", taken from the album, is streaming below.

Pre-order the album here. Get tickets for the release show here.