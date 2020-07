BLACK VEIL BRIDES - Re-Stitch These Wounds Full Album Teaser Streaming

Black Veil Brides will release Re-Stitch These Wounds on July 31 via Sumerian Records. A full album teaser can be found below. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Outcasts (Reborn)"

"We Stitch These Wounds"

"Beautiful Remains"

"Children Surrender"

"Perfect Weapon"

"Knives and Pens"

"The Mortician's Daughter (Overture III)"

"All Your Hate"

"Heaven's Calling"

"Never Give In"

"Sweet Blasphemy"

"Carolyn"

Teaser:

"Perfect Weapon":

"Sweet Blasphemy":

Get tickets for the release show here.