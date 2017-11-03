BLACK VEIL BRIDES Streaming New Song "When They Call My Name"

Black Veil Brides have released their new single, "When They Call My Name”, available for instant download when you pre-order the band’s new album, Vale, via iTunes. Digital pre-order options for the new album are available at this location. The expected release date for Vale is January 12th. Listen to "When They Call My Name” below.

"Incipiens Ad Finem"

"The Last One"

"Wake Up"

"When They Call My Name"

"The Outsider"

"Dead Man Walking (Overture II)"

"Our Destiny"

"The King Of Pain"

"My Vow"

"Ballad Of The Lonely Hearts"

"Throw The First Stone"

"Vale (This Is Where It Ends)"

Early next year Black Veil Brides will embark upon The Resurrection Tour with Asking Alexandria; confirmed shows are as listed below.

January

10 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

11 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

12 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO

13 - Myth - Minneapolis, MN

15 - Pageant - St. Louis, MO

17 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

18 - Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

19 - Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

20 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

23 - Academy - Birmingham, UK

24 - Academy - Manchester, UK

25 - Academy - Glasgow, UK

27 - Brixton - London, UK

29 - Palladium - Köln, Germany

30 - O13 - Tilburg, Netherlands



February

2 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

3 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

4 - M Telus - Montreal, QC

5 - Rebel - Toronto, ON

7 - Norva - Norfolk, VA

8 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

9 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

12 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

13 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

14 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

16 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

17 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

19 - El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ

22 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID

23 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

24 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

25 - Vogue - Vancouver, BC

27 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Spokane, WA



March

1 - The Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

2 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

(Photo by Jonathan Weiner)