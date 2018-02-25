BLACK VEIL BRIDES Turned Away At Canadian Border, Vancouver Show Cancelled

"This morning (February 25th) we arrived at the Canadian border in order to gain access to a country that we have not only played countless shows in, but also recorded an album and spent a great deal of time in over the years," reads a post on the official Black Veil Brides Facebook page.

"Instead, several members of our tour were denied entry, berated and treated with utter contempt by the agents on duty. We have been touring internationally for a decade and have never experienced such a lack of civility at any border crossing or passport control in any country we have ever visited. We have a fantastic relationship with our Canadian fans, and it’s with a very heavy heart that we must share that tonight’s show in Vancouver (at Vogue) will be cancelled. Asking Alexandria will continue on and still perform tonight as scheduled. We encourage everyone to still go to the show and have a great time.

Refunds can be obtained at the point of purchase, thank you for your understanding and we promise to return again as soon as possible."

Remaining dates on the Black Veil Brides / Asking Alexandria North American Tour are as listed:

February

27 - Knitting Factory Concert House - Spokane, WA



March

1 - The Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

2 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

Black Veil Brides released their fifth studio album, Vale, on January 12th 2018.

"When They Call My Name” from Vale:

