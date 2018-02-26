BLACK WIZARD Stream Livin' Oblivion Ahead Of March US Release

Livin' Oblivion is the latest full-length from Vancouver, BC based vintage heavy metal titans Black Wizard. Out now in Europe, the nine-track offering will see US release on March 16th via Listenable Records.

Livin' Oblivion centers itself on the obliteration or slow decay of one's self, morals, and life as we know it. "We are living in an age where the powers of the world are taking steps backwards and moving away from a positive future," elaborates the band. "There's a large number of disenfranchised youth and young adults who would rather live their lives in oblivion - drinking, drugs, partying etc. - than chasing any kind of future or dreams, simply because the rest of the world seems to be falling apart around them."

Stream Black Wizard's Livin' Oblivion via the Listenable Records' Bandcamp audio player below:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://listenable-records.bandcamp.com/album/livin-oblivion" href="http://listenable-records.bandcamp.com/album/livin-oblivion">Livin' Oblivion by BLACK WIZARD</a>

Enjoy the band's performance video for "Feast Or Famine":

In conjunction with the release of Livin' Oblivion, Black Wizard will return to Europe this week on a 22-date tour alongside Anciients. The journey begins March 1st in Antwerp, Belgium and ends March 30th in Utrecht, Netherlands with additional live adventures in the plotting stages. See all confirmed dates by clicking here.