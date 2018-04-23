BLACK WIZARD Unveil "Livin' Oblivion" Video

Vancouver heavy metal / sludge titans Black Wizard have unveiled their new video for "Livin' Oblivion," the title track of their latest full-length, out now on Listenable Records.

"Livin' Oblivion" was filmed and edited by Willow Gamberg of Stone Mountain Films with color treatment by Rob Zawistowski of RZ Cinematography.

Stream Black Wizard's Livin' Oblivion in its entirety via the Listenable Records' Bandcamp audio player below:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://listenable-records.bandcamp.com/album/livin-oblivion" href="http://listenable-records.bandcamp.com/album/livin-oblivion">Livin' Oblivion by BLACK WIZARD</a>

Hailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, Black Wizard was forged in 2009 between high school friends. Founding members vocalist / guitarist Adam Grant and drummer Eugene Parkomenko worked underwhelming construction jobs at the time, passing the days to the sounds of Thin Lizzy, Deep Purple, Witch, and Electric Wizard. Today, Parkomenko and Grant are accompanied by guitarist Danny Stokes and basisst Evan Joel. Having followed a true DIY aesthetic, the band has released three full-length LPs along with a 7" single independently and sold over five thousand copies worldwide. In classic Wiz fashion, latest studio recording Livin' Oblivion has evolved from their previous efforts boasting a bigger, heavier, sharper, and louder approach than ever before. Faster thrash elements have been added, while staying true to that sultry, Thin Lizzy-esque twin lead vibe throughout.

Livin' Oblivion centers itself on the obliteration or slow decay of one's self, morals, and life as we know it. "We are living in an age where the powers of the world are taking steps backwards and moving away from a positive future," elaborates the band. "There's a large number of disenfranchised youth and young adults who would rather live their lives in oblivion - drinking, drugs, partying etc. - than chasing any kind of future or dreams, simply because the rest of the world seems to be falling apart around them."

Enjoy the band's performance video for "Feast Or Famine":