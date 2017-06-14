BLACKBERRY SMOKE Debut “Like An Arrow” Music Video

June 14, 2017, 27 minutes ago

Blackberry Smoke have released a new music video for the title track of their Like An Arrow album. The clip can be found below.

Like An Arrow is now available in a limited edition Six Puzzle Piece 45 RPM set. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

“Waiting For The Thunder”
“Let It Burn”
“The Good Life”
“What Comes Naturally”
“Running Through Time”
“Like An Arrow”
“Ought To Know”
“Sunrise In Texas”
“Ain’t Gonna Wait”
“Workin’ For A Workin’ Man”
“Believe You Me”
“Free On The Wing” (Featuring Gregg Allman)

“Like An Arrow” video:

