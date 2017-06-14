BLACKBERRY SMOKE Debut “Like An Arrow” Music Video

Blackberry Smoke have released a new music video for the title track of their Like An Arrow album. The clip can be found below.

Like An Arrow is now available in a limited edition Six Puzzle Piece 45 RPM set. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

“Waiting For The Thunder”

“Let It Burn”

“The Good Life”

“What Comes Naturally”

“Running Through Time”

“Like An Arrow”

“Ought To Know”

“Sunrise In Texas”

“Ain’t Gonna Wait”

“Workin’ For A Workin’ Man”

“Believe You Me”

“Free On The Wing” (Featuring Gregg Allman)

“Like An Arrow” video: