BLACKBERRY SMOKE - Limited Edition Record Store Day 10” Includes LED ZEPPELIN Cover; Video Trailer
April 5, 2017, an hour ago
Blackberry Smoke will release a limited edition 10” vinyl single for Record Store Day on April 22nd. A video trailer for the upcoming release can be found below.
The single will include the hard to find track “Pearls”, as well as a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “The Rover”. The 45 RPM single comes with a download card. Available from all good independent record stores. You can also order the single at this location.