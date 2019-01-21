BLACKBERRY SMOKE Live At Germany's Crossroads Festival 2018; HQ Video Of Full Performance Streaming

WDR Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed video of Blackberry Smoke's entire performance on October 13th at Crossroads Festival 2018 in Bonn, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Nobody Gives A Damn"

"Good One Comin' On"

"Waiting For The Thunder"

"Let It Burn"

"Believe You Me"

"Medicate My Mind"

"Sleeping Dogs"

"Come Together"

"Shakin' Hands With The Holy Ghost"

"The Whippoorwill"

"Run Away From It All"

"Sailin' Shoes"

"Ain't Got The Blues"

"Flesh And Bone"

"One Horse Town"

"Like An Arrow"

"Ain't Much Left Of Me"

"Rollin' And Tumblin'"

