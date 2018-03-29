BLACKBERRY SMOKE Performs “Pretty Little Lie” Live At YouTube London; Video

Blackberry Smoke performed “Pretty Little Lie”, a track from their 2012 album The Whippoorwill, at YouTube HQ in London. Watch the performance below:

The band's new album, Find A Light, will be available on April 6th. Order your copy here.

Trackisting:

"Flesh And Bone"

"Run Away From It All"

"The Crooked Kind"

"Medicate My Mind"

"I've Got This Song"

"Best Seat In The House"

"I'll Keep Ramblin'"

"Seems So Far"

"Lord Strike Me Dead"

"Let Me Down Easy"

"Nobody Gives A Damn"

"Till The Wheels Fall Off"

"Mother Mountain"

