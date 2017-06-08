BLACKBERRY SMOKE Tease Upcoming “Like An Arrow” Music Video
June 8, 2017, 9 minutes ago
On June 12th, Blackberry Smoke will release a new music video for the track “Like An Arrow”. A teaser for the upcoming clip can be seen below:
Blackberry Smoke’s Like An Arrow album is now available in a limited edition Six Puzzle Piece 45 RPM set. Get it here.
Tracklisting:
“Waiting For The Thunder”
“Let It Burn”
“The Good Life”
“What Comes Naturally”
“Running Through Time”
“Like An Arrow”
“Ought To Know”
“Sunrise In Texas”
“Ain’t Gonna Wait”
“Workin’ For A Workin’ Man”
“Believe You Me”
“Free On The Wing” (Featuring Gregg Allman)