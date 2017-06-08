BLACKBERRY SMOKE Tease Upcoming “Like An Arrow” Music Video

On June 12th, Blackberry Smoke will release a new music video for the track “Like An Arrow”. A teaser for the upcoming clip can be seen below:

Blackberry Smoke’s Like An Arrow album is now available in a limited edition Six Puzzle Piece 45 RPM set. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

“Waiting For The Thunder”

“Let It Burn”

“The Good Life”

“What Comes Naturally”

“Running Through Time”

“Like An Arrow”

“Ought To Know”

“Sunrise In Texas”

“Ain’t Gonna Wait”

“Workin’ For A Workin’ Man”

“Believe You Me”

“Free On The Wing” (Featuring Gregg Allman)