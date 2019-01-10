Blackened Death Trio OCULUM DEI Unveil "Blinded By Gods" Lyric Video

Hailing from the ashes of Charlotte, North Carolina, comes the blackened death trio, Oculum Dei. Mixing different elements and influences of black metal, the band is set to bring forth a horde of darkness and engage listeners into a realm of deep, chaotic experiences.

First forming as a studio project in 2016 by Tenebris (bass / drum and keys programming), Camalus (guitar) and Zebulv (vocals / guitar), the band has taken their influences of Emperor, Behemoth and Dark Funeral to push an eclectic unholy blasphemy as far as it will go in the Southern USA's Bible Belt.

Not content to remain as a studio project, the trio has begun performing locally and have shared the stage with Carach Angren, Wolfheart, and Mors Principum Est. Clad in corpse paint with an elaborate and continuously evolving stage show, Oculum Dei has heavily invested into their extreme visionary madness.

A team effort behind all their songwriting, Oculum Dei has been working on their first album for almost three years and now the dark demonic war chants of their debut, Dreams Of Desire And Torment will be unleashed on February 22nd.

The band comments: "The album as a whole is an eclectic mix of slow dark black metal jumping into extreme black riffs sometimes slowed down with a death metal riff and into acoustic guitars. There is no set template for this one, just a groove and feel that each of us has brought to the table."



The first single off the debut, "Blinded By Gods", is a tribute to old school black metal with riffs and slings lyrics towards Christianity being a fake while saying only God exists in us. Watch the lyric video for "Blinded By Gods":

Dreams Of Desire And Torment artwork and tracklisting:

"Involuntary Pandemic"

"Ghost In The Corridors"

"Kingdom Of Hell"

"Dreams Of Desire And Torment"

"A Cold Winters Plight"

"Blinded By Gods"

"A Mist Of Heaven Inside Of Hell"

