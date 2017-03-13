BLACKFIELD Featuring STEVEN WILSON Release “Lonely Soul” Music Video

Ahead of the release of their new studio album, V, on March 17th through Kscope, Blackfield - the collaboration between Israeli songwriter and musician Aviv Geffen, and British musician and producer Steven Wilson - have revealed a new video for the song “Lonely Soul”, created by long time collaborator Lasse Hoile.

Hoile explains his inspiration for the clip, “When I heard “Lonely Soul” for the first time I just felt it was like a scene from one of the many stories I’ve heard over the years, people’s experiences dealing with depression and anxiety. It became a personal story after a very good friend of mine had been suffering a great deal with this, and with their depression not being treated properly it developed into a form of self loathing. Although sad, this is an important subject I think we all need to be aware of and hopefully we will learn to reach out and help each other. The hardest part is often asking for help.”

The new studio album, Blackfield V, was written and recorded over a period of 18 months in both Israel and England and contains 13 linked songs that form a flowing 45-minute ocean themed song cycle. With the duo expertly handling vocals, guitars, and keyboards, they brought in Tomer Z from the Blackfield band on drums, Eran Mitelman on keys, and string arrangements were performed by the London Session Orchestra. Blackfield V is a powerful journey through catchy melodies, lush arrangements, and stunning production, with legendary producer / engineer Alan Parsons working on three of the album’s key tracks.

The pair makes for a formidable musical force; Geffen has worked with legendary producers Tony Visconti and Trevor Horn, has played live with U2 and Placebo, and is currently a judge on the Israeli TV show The Voice. Wilson, after a long tenure as the leader of the hugely influential band Porcupine Tree, has since embarked on a highly successful solo career, achieving three UK top 40 albums (the most recent also making the top 3 in Germany, and The Netherlands), and four Grammy nominations.

Blackfield V will be released on the following formats all of which are available for pre-order here.

- 2 disc - CD / Blu-Ray - presented in a deluxe media book with the Blu-Ray offering audiophiles a listening experience second to none, with the album in high resolution stereo and 5.1 surround sound. Includes a 36 page colour booklet

- Double 180g heavyweight LP - cut at 45 rpm and presented in gatefold packaging with a four page booklet and a free mp3 download

- CD - digipack CD

- LP Picture Disc -a Limited Edition single disc 140g vinyl with MP3 download, highlighting the stunning Lasse Hoile artwork

- Digital

Tracklisting:

“A Drop In The Ocean”

“Family Man”

“How Was Your Ride?”

“We’ll Never Be Apart”

“Sorrys”

“Life Is An Ocean”

“Lately”

“October”

“The Jackal”

“Salt Water”

“Undercover Heart”

“Lonely Soul”

“From 44 To 48”

(Photo - Hajo Meuller)