BLACKFINGER Featuring Original TROUBLE Vocalist ERIC WAGNER To Release When Colors Fade Away Album On September 15th; Artwork Revealed

Singer Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble and currently of The Skull, brings his unique and legendary voice to the next Blackfinger album, When Colors Fade Away. Now based in Pittsburgh, PA, Eric has a new Blackfinger lineup including another familiar name in doom circles, guitarist Terry Weston (Dream Death, Penance).

M-Theory Audio has announced a September 15th release date for the album on CD, limited edition coloured vinyl and digital. Pre-order now at this location.

Featuring photos from Matt Bluejay and graphic design by Al Oaks, When Colors Fade Away is a striking and artistic package with a full color 12-page CD booklet and a 4-page vinyl insert. Vinyl limited to 400 copies of blue/black marble.

“Colors were a common theme throughout the first record… I think it was a reference for life, or maybe it was hope…,” explains Eric Wagner. “What happens when colors start to fade or you feel like all hope is lost? I think there comes a time in everyone’s life when you need to confront your dark side in order to get to the light. When I saw the photographs of the old abandoned funeral home by Matt Bluejay, I thought it would make the perfect album cover for When Colors Fade Away, and the start of the journey to feel good about oneself again.”

Recently Blackfinger performed at Cleveland’s Agora Theatre as part of a live show captured for the forthcoming fictional film, Death Metal. Watch for more live show announcements, as well as audio samples coming soon.

M-Theory Audio is the new label recently launched by Marco Barbieri, the former president of Century Media Records, whose previous experience includes Nuclear Blast and Metal Blade. Joining Marco in this adventure are colleagues whose past experience includes work for labels like Century Media, Prosthetic, Victory and Epitaph. The label’s roster includes Mongolian/Nomadic folk metal band Tennger Cavalry, traditional metal revivalists White Wizzard, Pagan death metal band Helsott, Las Vegas prog/power metal band Sicocis, black metal ritualists Empyrean Throne, Nor Cal’s death/metalcore band Apothesary and more.