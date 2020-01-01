BLACKGUARD Streaming Long Awaited New Album; Official Release Date January 3rd

Eight years since the release of their last album, Firefight, Canadian bashers Blackguard are streaming their new album, Storm, in its entirety. Check it out below.

It will be available for purchase on January 3rd at this location.

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Jonathan Lefrançois-Leduc at Silverwings Studio.

Produced by Jonathan Lefrançois-Leduc and Justine Ethier

Music by Blackguard and Jonathan Lefrançcois-Leduc and Louis Jacques.

Bass by Dominic Gagnon

Contributing Musicians:

- Morgan Lander ("By My Hand")

- Per Nilsson ("...Of Threads And Fate")

- Lindsay Schoolcraft ("A Dying Season" and harp on "Mourning Star")

- Emilie Livernois-Desroches (violon on "By My Hand" and "To Ashes Return")

- Samael Pelletier (classical guitar on "By My Hand")

- Jeff Loomis ("Mourning Star")

- Youri Raymond ("In Dreams" and "Visions (Of Blood And Gold)")

- Jonathan Lefrançois-Leduc (additional keys)