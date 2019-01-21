BLACKGUARD To Release Storm Album This Year; Band Announces First Live Performance In Over Four Years

Seminal Canadian melodic death/folk metal band, Blackguard, announces their first show in over four years as well as their plans to independently release their long-awaited fourth studio album, Storm, in 2019 to follow their 2011 full length Firefight on Victory Records and 2009's Profugus Mortis, released on Sumerian and Nuclear Blast.

The band made the following announcement: “It is with great pleasure that we can finally start sharing with you our plans for this year! We will be playing our first show in four years at Coalition in Toronto on March 22nd with Crimson Shadows (Napalm Records) and Borealis (AFM Records)! This will be one hell of a fun show with some of our oldest friends so come out and make this a night no one will forget.

"Details / pre-order info for our new album, Storm, will be revealed in the coming weeks and of course, some new music for everyone to sink their teeth into. It’s been a long time coming, but we’re finally here so stay tuned!

"We would like to take this time to thank all of you from the bottom of our black hearts for your continuing support for this musical entity that has been such a huge part of our lives for so long. This next chapter in our history is a return to our roots, we’re going at this alone again without the shackles of business obligations that brought us to the brink in the past. This is a labor of love beyond the typical metrics of “success” or “failure” and sharing this piece of us with you is our apotheosis.

"And finally, for those who don’t know how this all began….

"Our out of print first record, So It Begins…, under our original name Profugus Mortis, is now available for download on our Bandcamp page for $5. It’s a trip to hear the band’s evolution to what we are now and we hope you will enjoy this glimpse into our history."