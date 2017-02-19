Blackhearts - Official Release Date For Upcoming Black Metal Documentary DVD Confirmed

Blackhearts, the feature length documentary film that follows three black metal diehard fans from Colombia, Iran and Greece as they risk their life, end up in jail and sell their souls to Satan as they pursue the dream of bringing their band to the unholy birthplace of black metal, Norway, will be released on DVD, digital and VOD on April 11th via Soundview Media Partners.

An official trailer for the documentary is available below:

A synopsis for the upcoming documentary reads as follows:

Blackhearts takes a fresh look at the notorious Norwegian black metal music scene – but from a striking new angle. It travels to South America, Europe and the Middle East to follow three black metal diehards who hail from extreme religious and political backgrounds.

Hector, Kaiadas and Sina are willing to risk alienation, imprisonment – even death – to play black metal and live by its ideology. They worship the Norwegian black metal music they have modeled their lives around.

Blackhearts takes its audience deep into the minds, hearts and private lives of its characters. It explores how a music scene develops across religious, cultural and political lines – and provides comic relief on the things humans say, think and do when hijacked by passion.

The film will premiere at CIMMFest in Chicago on April 15th. More details at this location.