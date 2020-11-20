BLACKMORE'S NIGHT Premier Official Lyric Video For New Holiday Song "It Came Upon A Midnight Clear"

Leading up to the release of Blackmore’s Night’s upcoming 4-track holiday EP Here We Come A-Caroling, the band, founded in 1997 by legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and award winning vocalist Candice Night, is revealing their second brand new holiday song and video, "It Came Upon A Midnight Clear".

This song is another beautiful interpretation of a classic Christmas carol to celebrate the holiday days with and is part of their holiday EP, which will become available on December 4 on Limited Edition 10” Translucent Green Vinyl as well as a Limited Edition CD Digipak and Digital.

Watch the new lyric video below, and pre-order the new EP here.

Here We Come A-Caroling EP tracklisting:

"Here We Come A-Caroling" (Vinyl Side A)

"It Came Upon A Midnight Clear" (Vinyl Side A)

"O Little Town Of Bethlehem" (Vinyl Side B)

"Silent Night" (Vinyl Side B)

"It Came Upon A Midnight Clear" lyric video:

"Here We Come A-Caroling" lyric video:

Nature’s Light, Blackmore’s Night’s eleventh studio album, will be released in spring 2021 - followed by the band’s entire catalogue later in the year.