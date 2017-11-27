BLACKNOVA Featuring Former TRIVIUM Members To Release Debut EP In Spring 2018

BlackNova is an American hard rock band from Orlando, Florida, formed in 2017. Currently, the band is writing/recording their self-produced Eclipse From Within EP with an anticipated release date of spring 2018. The debut single “Eclipse From Within” will be accompanied with a music video.

The formation of BlackNova began in 2015 when Travis Smith (ex-Trivium) met fellow musician Rob Adams - with both of them having musical backgrounds, they hit it off quickly and became fast friends. They soon began discussing the idea of building their own music studio for post-work jam sessions/music recording.

After a bit of searching they acquired and converted a storage facility, creating their own custom studio space over the course of six months. The vision of the studio was to be a place that was inviting, comfortable and ultimately embracing creativity.

Travis’ childhood friend and former Trivium bandmate, Brent Young, soon joined in on the studio sessions as the second guitarist and after only after a few sessions, it was apparent the trio had great musical chemistry. The band’s initial intentions were simply to get together, play music they loved, and have fun.

At the outset their focus was not about playing out and touring. However, the more music they wrote, the more their priorities began to naturally shift towards these goals. The final stage in the band's growth came when they decided to make a change in the lineup. After trying out a few singers that didn't quite seem to fit, Brent Young decided to go back to bass guitar and step up to the role of lead vocals. The group agreed that having a three member band was a vital element to achieving BlackNova’s sound, and this final shift in roles completed the lineup.

BlackNova’s style has been described as hard rock, heavy metal, progressive rock and groove rock. The band is influenced by groups such as Dream Theater, Erra, Sevendust, Tool, Machine Head, Shinedown, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Megadeth.

Lineup:

Rob Adams - guitars, backing vocals

Travis Smith - drums

Brent Young - lead vocals, bass guitar