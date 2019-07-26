BLACKRAIN Streaming New Single “Hellfire”
July 26, 2019, an hour ago
French sleaze rockers Blackrain have released their second single and video for the song "Hellfire" today. The song is taken from the forthcoming studio album Dying Breed.
Composed and recorded in Sweden where Swan, the frontman, is permanently settled, this new album, Dying Breed, is like a response to the way the music world goes. Surrounded by electro music and RnB, struck by the death of many of their idols that made the rock history, asked by people why they still wear this old-fashioned long hair, the four guys more and more felt like a dying breed, “the last of their kind” as it is said in the new song.
Set for release on September 13th via SPV/Steamhammer, Dying Breed can be pre-ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"Dying Breed"
"Hellfire"
"Blast Me Up"
"Nobody Can Change"
"Like Me"
"All Angels Have Gone"
"We Are The Mayhem"
"Rock Radio"
"Public Enemy"
"A Call From The Inside"
"Hellfire" video:
"Dying Breed" lyric video:
The album release will be followed by a European tour with Kissin’ Dynamite.
Tour dates:
September
7 - Argentre du Plessis, France - Pless'tival
October
5 - Hamburg, Germany - The Sleazy R-evolution
October (with Kissing' Dynamite)
17 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
18 - London, England - The Underworld
19 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
20 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex
22 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca
23 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
24 - Lyon, France - Rock Cafe
25 - Selestat, France - Rock Your Brain Festival
30 - Zwickau, Germany - Alter Gasometer
31 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin
November (with Kissing' Dynamite)
1 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nová Chmelnice
2 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
(Photo - Laurent Chesneau)