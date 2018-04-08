BLACKTOP MOJO - A Tour Is Coming Promo Clip

Ahead of their upcoming North American tour, Blacktop Mojo has parodied the HBO series Game Of Thrones in the following video titled, A Tour Is Coming:

"We’re thrilled to be heading back out to see all the extended family and friends we’ve made over the last few years," says Blacktop Mojo. Catch them live with Joyous Wolf and Of Limbo, including select dates with Black Stone Cherry. Confirmed dates are as listed:

April

20 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

21 - Lago Del Pino – Tyler, TX

22 - OK City Limits - Oklahoma City, OK

24 - Phase 2 – Lynchburg, VA *

26 - Debonair – Teaneck, NJ

27 - Wally's – Hampton, NH *

28 - The Queen – Wilmington, DE *

30 - Capone's - Johnson City, TN *

May

2 - Mainstage - Morgantown, WV

3 - Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA

4 - Whistlers - Watertown, NY

5 - Rockpile - Toronto, ON

6 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

8 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

10 - Route 20 Outhouse - Racine, WI

11 - Phat Headz - Green Bay, WI

12 - Cheers - South Bend, IN

15 - Spicoli's - Waterloo, IA

16 - Shovelhead Saloon - Danville, IL

18 - Warehouse - Clarksville, TN

19 - Sidetracks - Huntsville, AL

26 - Slidebar in Fullerton CA

31 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

June

4 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

6 - Diamondz - Jerome, ID

12 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

13 - Streets of London - Denver, CO

* with Black Stone Cherry

A hard-driving Southern rock unit based out of Palestine, Texas, Blacktop Mojo's fiery blend of post-grunge, classic rock, and metal falls somewhere between Soundgarden, Black Stone Cherry, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Founded in 2012 by frontman Matt James and drummer Nathan Gillis, the band eventually morphed into a five-piece with the additions of bass player Matt Curtis and guitarists Ryan Kiefer and Kenneth Irwin.

They released their debut album, I Am, in 2014, followed by a heavy bout of touring that saw the group sharing the stage with a wide array of heavy hitters, including Bon Jovi, Sammy Hagar, Candlebox, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Shaman’s Harvest, Pop Evil, Puddle Of Mudd, and Drowning Pool.

In 2017, the band teamed up with Muscle Shoals producer Jimmy Johnson for their sophomore outing Burn The Ships. The album was released via the band’s label, Cuhmon Records, in March of that year to critical acclaim, and its first single, “Where The Wind Blows” reached #27 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, while the band was on its first US tour that fall. Through that tour, they landed a slot on 2018’s Rock Fest, featuring headliners Disturbed, Incubus, and Godsmack, among many other industry leading hard rock acts.

At the beginning of 2018, the band has started work on its third full length release, as well as touring to support the second radio single from Burn The Ships.

Tracklisting:

"Where The Wind Blows"

"End Of Days"

"Burn The Ships"

"Prodigal"

"Shadows On The Wall"

"Sweat"

"Pyromaniac"

"8000 Lines"

"Dog On A Leash"

"Make A Difference"

"Chains"

"Dream On"

"Underneath"