BLACKTOP MOJO Announce 2019 Can't Sleep Tour Dates

After spending the first three months of 2019 in the studio, Texas based rock band Blacktop Mojo has announced a summer headlining tour in support of the debut single and video, "Can't Sleep", off of their highly anticipated, upcoming third album, Under the Sun. The video is scheduled to premiere on June 21st, at which time the track will be available for download and streaming, with the album slated for a mid-September release.

The Can't Sleep 2019 Tour launches July 13th in Kansas City, MO and runs through August 24th, finishing in Quapaw, OK.

July

13 - Aftershock - Kansas City, MO

14 - Apollo Theatre – Rockford, IL

16 - Spicolis – Waterloo, IA

18 - Durty Nellies – Palatine, IL

19 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI

20 - Bike Rally – Sturgis, KY

21 - Exit/In – Nashville, TN

23 - Winchester – Cleveland, OH

25 - Hard Times Four Mile Fork – Fredericksburg, VA

26 - Muddy Creek Saloon – Heath, OH

27 - Cotter Pin – La Crosse, WI

28 - Q and Z – Ringle, Wi

31 - Token Lounge – Detroit, MI

August

1 - Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, KY

2 - Madam Caroll Boat – Monticello, IN

3 - Moefest – Monticello, IN

4 - Madison Live – Covington, KY

6 - Hard Rock Café – Pittsburgh, PA

7 - The Chance – Poughkeepsie, NY

8 - Wally's - Manchester, NH

9 - Alchemy – Providence, RI

10 - TBA

11 - TBA

14 - Eclectic Room – Angola, IN

15 - Illinois State Fair – Springfield, IL

16 - Rose Music Hall – Columbia, MO

17 - Abate Summerfest – Bristol, IN

18 - The Warehouse – Clarksville, TN

20 - Sidetracks – Huntsville, AL

21 - TBA

22 - Commandry – Ft. Smith, AR

23 - City Limits - Oklahoma City, OK

24 - Downstream Casino – Quapaw, OK

For further details, visit Blacktop Mojo on Facebook.