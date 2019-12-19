BLACKTOP MOJO Announce Dates For It Won't Last Tour

"Merry Early Christmas to us," says Blacktop Mojo. "Our 2020 tour dates just came in! Come help us kick off the new year!"

Select tickets will be available starting December 20th at this location.

December

31 - Lindale, TX - Music City

January

30 - El Paso - Rockhouse Bar and Grill

31 - Gallup, NM - The Juggernaut

February

1 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

3 - Anaheim , CA - The Parish at HOB

5 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

6 - Reno, NV - The Saint

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

10 - Portland, OR - Dante's

11 - Seattle, WA - Substation

12 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

14 - Denver, CO - Streets Denver

15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

16 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

18 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's Reverb

19 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Limits

21 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

22 - Jacksonville, TX - River Run ATV Park

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

26 - Houston - Studio at Warehouse Live

27 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

28 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

29 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

Blacktop Mojo are touring in support of their new album, Under The Sun. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Lay It On Me"

"Set It Free"

"Come Get Your Coat"

"Keep"

"It Won't Last"

"All Mine Now"

"Can't Sleep"

"The Lashing (Ghost)"

"The Void"

"Under The Sun"