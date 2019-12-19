BLACKTOP MOJO Announce Dates For It Won't Last Tour
December 19, 2019, 23 minutes ago
"Merry Early Christmas to us," says Blacktop Mojo. "Our 2020 tour dates just came in! Come help us kick off the new year!"
Select tickets will be available starting December 20th at this location.
December
31 - Lindale, TX - Music City
January
30 - El Paso - Rockhouse Bar and Grill
31 - Gallup, NM - The Juggernaut
February
1 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
3 - Anaheim , CA - The Parish at HOB
5 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
6 - Reno, NV - The Saint
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards
8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
10 - Portland, OR - Dante's
11 - Seattle, WA - Substation
12 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
14 - Denver, CO - Streets Denver
15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
16 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
18 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's Reverb
19 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Limits
21 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club
22 - Jacksonville, TX - River Run ATV Park
23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
26 - Houston - Studio at Warehouse Live
27 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
28 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe
29 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
Blacktop Mojo are touring in support of their new album, Under The Sun. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:
"Lay It On Me"
"Set It Free"
"Come Get Your Coat"
"Keep"
"It Won't Last"
"All Mine Now"
"Can't Sleep"
"The Lashing (Ghost)"
"The Void"
"Under The Sun"