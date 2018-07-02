BLACKTOP MOJO Announce Second Leg Of North American Tour

Texas-based hard rock band Blacktop Mojo has announced the second leg of their North American tour, in support of their most recent album, Burn The Ships.

"We are beyond excited to be heading back out on tour and rocking out with the Mojo Nation. Not to mention, we will be sharing the stage on select dates with Gemini Syndrome, Shaman’s Harvest, and Black Stone Cherry," says the band. Confirmed dates are as listed:

July

12 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

13 - Nikki's - Sturgis

14 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

15 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

18 - Hooligan's - Jacksonville, NC

19 - Purple Buffalo - Charleston, SC

20 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

21 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

22 - Kelly's Live - Sarasota, FL

26 - Rusty's - Cape Coral, FL

27 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL

28 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

31 - El Rey - Albuquerque, NM

August

1 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

3 - Iron Horse Saloon - Sturgis, SD

4 - Icon Lounge - Sioux Falls, SD

5 - What's Up Lounge - Mankato, MN

7 - The Annex - Madison, WI

8 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

9 - The Monarch - Peoria, IL

10 - The Landing - Topeka, KS

11 - Pierre’s - Ft Wayne, IN



