BLACKTOP MOJO Announces First Leg Of Where The Wind Blows 2017 US Tour

Palestine, Texas-based southern hard rock band, Blacktop Mojo, have announced the first leg of their Where The Wind Blows 2017 US tour. The trek kicks of on July 13th in Abilene, Texas and will work it's way throughout the United States this summer.

The band is touring in support of their sophomore album, Burn The Ships, and current radio single, "Where The Wind Blows”. Keep an eye out all summer for new dates on the band's Facebook page. As a thank you to their friends, fans, and supporters, ALL of the shows will be free.

“We've made so many friends from all over the US the past few years. We couldn't be more excited to take our live show to their doorsteps for the first time, and share that awesome energy that only rock and roll can offer.” - Nathan Gillis (Blacktop Mojo)

Tour dates:

July

13 - Amnesia - Abilene, TX

14 - Perch @ Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX

15 - The Orpheum - Flagstaff, AZ

16 - Slidebar - Fullerton, CA

18 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

21 - Lost On Main - Chico, CA

22 - Old Warehouse - Yakima, WA

23 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

25 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

26 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

27 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

28 - Roadhouse - Idaho Falls, ID

30 - Lincoln Theater - Lincoln, NE