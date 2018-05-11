BLACKTOP MOJO Burn The Studio; Radio Station Interview, Performance Video
May 11, 2018, an hour ago
Currently on tour across North America in support of their Burn The Ships album, Blacktop Mojo stopped by 95 Will Rock where they were live, up-close, and unplugged. Check out an interview with the band, plus a brief acoustic performance of "Where The Wind Blows", "Burn The Ships", and "Pyromaniac".
Catch Blacktop Mojo live in concert at a venue near you:
May
11 - Phat Headz - Green Bay, WI
12 - Cheers - South Bend, IN
15 - Spicoli's - Waterloo, IA
16 - Shovelhead Saloon - Danville, IL
18 - Warehouse - Clarksville, TN
19 - Sidetracks - Huntsville, AL
26 - Slidebar in Fullerton CA
31 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA
June
4 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
6 - Diamondz - Jerome, ID
12 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO
13 - Streets of London - Denver, CO