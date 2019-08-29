BLACKTOP MOJO Guitarist CHUCK WEPFER Focus Of New Dean Guitars Road Profiles Video

The first episode in the new Road Profiles video series from Dean Guitars shines the spotlight on Chuck Wepfer of Blacktop Mojo at ROCK USA in Oshkosh, WI.

Blacktop Mojo has announced the release of their third album, Under The Sun, on September 13th. The album follows Burn The Ships which featured the singles “Where The Wind Blows” and their cover of Aerosmith’s “Dream On”. Under The Sun is available now for pre-order at all download platforms. Anyone pre-ordering Under The Sun will receive the first single “Can’t Sleep” as an instant grat track.

The video for “Can’t Sleep”, based on an original concept by singer Matt James, can be seen below.

The cover art and tracklisting for Under The Sun are as follows:

"Lay It On Me"

"Set It Free"

"Come Get Your Coat"

"Keep"

"It Won't Last"

"All Mine Now"

"Can't Sleep"

"The Lashing (Ghost)"

"The Void"

"Under The Sun"

Blacktop Mojo will be doing extensive touring throughout 2019 and 2020 in support of their new album. Currently confirmed shows are as listed:

August

30 - Silver Saloon - Terrell, TX

September

16 - Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel - Pittsburg, KS

17 - Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX

18 - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center - El Paso, TX

20 - Heritage Hall - Ardmore, OK

21 - Temple Live - Fort Smith, AR

22 - Wildcatter Saloon - Katy, TX

24 - Margaritaville Resort Casino - Bossier City, LA

26 - House Of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

29 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

October

1 - Gabe's - Iowa City, IA

2 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

4 - Spillway Bar and Grill - Bowling Green, KY

5 - Exit 40 at Highway 62 - Kuttawa, KY

6 - Stickyz Rock-n-Roll Chicken Shack - Little Rock, AR

25 - Freaker's Ball - Dallas, TX

26 - KATTFest - Oklahoma City, OK

For further details, visit Blacktop Mojo on Facebook.