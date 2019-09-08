BLACKTOP MOJO Perform Songs From New Album, Under The Sun, Acoustically In New Video Series

Blacktop Mojo will issue their new album, Under The Sun, on September 13th. Prior to street date, the band has been uploading live acoustic broadcasts filmed in their living room. One new track a day, everyday leading up to the release of Under The Sun. The first six episodes can be seen below.

"Lay It On Me":

"Set It Free":

"Come Get Your Coat":

"Keep":

"It Won't Last":

"All Mine Now":

Under The Sun is available now for pre-order at all download platforms. Anyone pre-ordering Under The Sun will receive the first single “Can’t Sleep” as an instant grat track.

The cover art and tracklisting for Under The Sun are as follows:

"Lay It On Me"

"Set It Free"

"Come Get Your Coat"

"Keep"

"It Won't Last"

"All Mine Now"

"Can't Sleep"

"The Lashing (Ghost)"

"The Void"

"Under The Sun"

Blacktop Mojo will be doing extensive touring throughout 2019 and 2020 in support of their new album. Currently confirmed shows are as listed:

September

16 - Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel - Pittsburg, KS

17 - Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX

18 - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center - El Paso, TX

20 - Heritage Hall - Ardmore, OK

21 - Temple Live - Fort Smith, AR

22 - Wildcatter Saloon - Katy, TX

24 - Margaritaville Resort Casino - Bossier City, LA

26 - House Of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

29 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

October

1 - Gabe's - Iowa City, IA

2 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

4 - Spillway Bar and Grill - Bowling Green, KY

5 - Exit 40 at Highway 62 - Kuttawa, KY

6 - Stickyz Rock-n-Roll Chicken Shack - Little Rock, AR

25 - Freaker's Ball - Dallas, TX

26 - KATTFest - Oklahoma City, OK

For further details, visit Blacktop Mojo on Facebook.