BLACKTOP MOJO Premier "Signal's Gone" Music Video

Blacktop Mojo has released the official music video for their single, "Signal's Gone", off of their May 2020 released EP, Static. Watch the clip below.

"All too often today, people have the option of not having the hard conversations with the people in their lives because we no longer have to do it face to face. It is much easier to "ghost" someone, and let a relationship fade in time with no real closure than it is to look that person in the eye and say, 'This isn't working.'" - Matt James

Blacktop Mojo will perform an acoustic storytellers concert available for online viewing on Wednesday, September 30, beginning at 4 PM, EST. The show will feature songs from the band's three studio albums: I Am, Burn The Ships, and Under The Sun, as well as a selection of their most popular cover songs.

Supporting Blacktop Mojo on this special performance will be RavenEye from the UK, Like Machines, Nathan Bergman, and upcoming Texas band American Merit. Tickets for the live stream are $7 with multiple merch bundles also available for purchase. The stream will remain available for an additional 48 hours for on demand viewing especially for fans in international time zones. To pre-order the show, click here.

Static EP details below.

Tracklisting:

"The End"

"Watch Me Drown"

"Leave It Alone"

"Signal's Gone"

"Watch Me Drown":

"The End":