BLACKTOP MOJO Premieres "Can't Sleep" Video; New Album, Under The Sun, Due In September

Blacktop Mojo has announced the release of their third album, Under The Sun, on September 13th. The album follows Burn The Ships which featured the singles “Where The Wind Blows” and their cover of Aerosmith’s “Dream On”. Under The Sun is available now for pre-order at all download platforms. Anyone preordering Under The Sun will receive the first single “Can’t Sleep” as an instant grat track.

The video for “Can’t Sleep”, based on an original concept by singer Matt James, can be seen below.

The cover art and tracklisting for Under The Sun are as follows:

"Lay It On Me"

"Set It Free"

"Come Get Your Coat"

"Keep"

"It Won't Last"

"All Mine Now"

"Can't Sleep"

"The Lashing (Ghost)"

"The Void"

"Under The Sun"

As previously announced, Blacktop Mojo will be doing extensive touring throughout 2019 and 2020 in support of the album. The first leg of touring currently on sale is listed below. VIP meet and greets are available for all shows at this location.

July

12 - The Blue Lights - Dallas, TX

13 - Aftershock - Kansas City, MO

14 - Apollo Theatre – Rockford, IL

16 - Spicolis – Waterloo, IA

18 - Durty Nellies – Palatine, IL

19 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI

20 - Bike Rally – Sturgis, KY

21 - Exit/In – Nashville, TN

23 - Winchester – Cleveland, OH

25 - Hard Times Four Mile Fork – Fredericksburg, VA

26 - Muddy Creek Saloon – Heath, OH

27 - Cotter Pin – La Crosse, WI

28 - Q and Z – Ringle, WI

31 - Token Lounge – Detroit, MI

August

1 - Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, KY

2 - Madam Caroll Boat – Monticello, IN

3 - Moefest – Monticello, IN

4 - Madison Live – Covington, KY

6 - Hard Rock Café – Pittsburgh, PA

7 - The Chance – Poughkeepsie, NY

8 - Wally's - Manchester, NH

9 - Alchemy – Providence, RI

10 - Spook Hill Bar & Grill - Adams Center, NY

11 - Woodbury Brewing Company - Woodbury, CT

14 - Eclectic Room – Angola, IN

15 - Illinois State Fair – Springfield, IL

16 - Rose Music Hall – Columbia, MO

17 - Abate Summerfest – Bristol, IN

18 - The Warehouse – Clarksville, TN

20 - Sidetracks – Huntsville, AL

21 - 1884 Lounge - Memphis, TN

22 - Commandry – Ft. Smith, AR

23 - City Limits - Oklahoma City, OK

24 - Downstream Casino – Quapaw, OK