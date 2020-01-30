BLACKTOP MOJO Release "It Won't Last" Video
January 30, 2020, an hour ago
To celebrate tonight's kick-off of their It Won't Last Tour, Blacktop Mojo has issued a video for the song "It Won't Last", from their new album, Under The Sun. The clip, which can be seen below, was filmed at Bodega in Fort Worth, Texas.
Catch Blacktop Mojo live on the It Won't Last Tour at the following venues:
January
30 - El Paso - Rockhouse Bar and Grill
31 - Gallup, NM - The Juggernaut
February
1 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
3 - Anaheim , CA - The Parish at HOB
5 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
6 - Reno, NV - The Saint
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards
8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
10 - Portland, OR - Dante's
11 - Seattle, WA - Substation
12 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
16 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
18 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's Reverb
19 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Limits
21 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club
22 - Jacksonville, TX - River Run ATV Park
23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
26 - Houston - Studio at Warehouse Live
27 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
28 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe
29 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock