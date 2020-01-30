BLACKTOP MOJO Release "It Won't Last" Video

To celebrate tonight's kick-off of their It Won't Last Tour, Blacktop Mojo has issued a video for the song "It Won't Last", from their new album, Under The Sun. The clip, which can be seen below, was filmed at Bodega in Fort Worth, Texas.

Catch Blacktop Mojo live on the It Won't Last Tour at the following venues:

January

30 - El Paso - Rockhouse Bar and Grill

31 - Gallup, NM - The Juggernaut

February

1 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

3 - Anaheim , CA - The Parish at HOB

5 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

6 - Reno, NV - The Saint

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

10 - Portland, OR - Dante's

11 - Seattle, WA - Substation

12 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

16 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

18 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's Reverb

19 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Limits

21 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

22 - Jacksonville, TX - River Run ATV Park

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

26 - Houston - Studio at Warehouse Live

27 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

28 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

29 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock