BLACKTOP MOJO Release Live Acoustic Video For "Underneath"

Texas based hard rock band Blacktop Mojo has released a video for their track, "Underneath", from their 2017 LP, Burn The Ships. Filmed live at Audioworx Studios in Palestine, TX, the Drew McCuistion filmed video features frontman Matt James and lead guitarist Ryan Kiefer performing an acoustic version of the track.

"I've seen firsthand how bitterness and anger can destroy a person from the inside out. This song is about that, but also saying 'I understand what happened, and I'm sorry you went through the painful things that brought you to this point.' Keep your heart free , forgive people even if they don't deserve it." - Nathan Gillis (drums)

Tracklisting:

"Where The Wind Blows"

"End Of Days"

"Burn The Ships"

"Prodigal"

"Shadows On The Wall"

"Sweat"

"Pyromaniac"

"8000 Lines"

"Dog On A Leash"

"Make A Difference"

"Chains"

"Dream On"

"Underneath"

At the beginning of 2018, the band has started work on its third full length release, as well as touring to support the second radio single from Burn The Ships.

Catch Blacktop Mojo live at the following shows:

February

10 - River Run ATV Park - Jacksonville, TX

14 - Bareback Bar and Icehouse (acoustic) - Spring, TX



March

17 - Garage Bar (unplugged) - Tyler, TX

24 - Dogwood Festival - Palestine, TX



July

12 - CV Music Festivals - Arthur, WI

For further details, visit BlacktopMojo.com.



