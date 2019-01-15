BLACKTOP MOJO Release "Prodigal" Video

"Over a year ago, we got together with some of our friends and shot a video for our song 'Prodigal', says Blacktop Mojo. "We're very proud to finally be able to put it out in the world. Thank you to all of our friends that helped us bring this song to life. No matter where you go, you always take a little piece of where you come from with you."

"Prodigal" is from Blacktop Mojo's 2017 studio album, Burn The Ships.

Blacktop Mojo will release their third studio album, Under The Sun, later this year. Pre-orders can be placed now via PledgeMusic.

In live news, Blacktop Mojo will open for Monster Truck on January 24th at Warehouse Live in Houston, Texas.