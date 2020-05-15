BLACKTOP MOJO Release "Watch Me Drown" Lyric Video

May 29th is the release date for Static - the new four-song EP from Blacktop Mojo. "Watch Me Drown" is the second song to be shared from Static, check out the lyric video below.

Blacktop Mojo frontman Matt James shares the inspiration behind "Watch Me Drown": "This song was written at a mental valley in my life. I was in my head all the time. I was angry. I was depressed. I felt like I was obviously down in the dumps and couldn't understand why no one could see that I was in pain. The thing is though through that whole time, I never reached out for help. I bottled up those feelings and became angrier and angrier at everyone else for not being able to read my mind. I was a nightmare to be around. Eventually it got to a breaking point."

"Luckily I live in a house with my band, who are around me day in and day out, who eventually said something to me (probably along the lines of 'Hey you're being a dick all the time lately. What the hell is going on, dude?')"

"Never be afraid or ashamed to reach out to those around you, or to a professional if you're having trouble. We all need help sometimes. You might think you can eat an entire pizza by yourself, but if you do, you'll most likely get sick. Always share that pizza."

Pre-save your copy of Static now at this location. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"The End"

"Watch Me Drown"

"Leave It Alone"

"Signal's Gone"

Blacktop Mojo singer Matt James reveals all about "The End": "The song was written after a break up. We had just gotten the opportunity of a lifetime and the break up had occurred a few days prior to us receiving the news. When we went in to rehearse that day it occurred to me that that person who had been there for many of the band's ups and downs, would no longer be sharing in those ups and downs with me. That thought put my chest in a vice grip."

"The guys started playing what came to be this song and I took all the anger and mixed up feelings I had about the whole thing, and the first thing I yelled into the microphone was the first verse and chorus of this song. I've never quite had anything pour out of me like that. When the guys stopped playing, though, I felt like a huge weight had lifted off of my shoulders. Like I had taken the first step in pulling myself out of my funk and started walking towards the things that were to come. I hope that anyone listening that's struggling with some darkness of their own might glean some sort of catharsis from yelling along to it as well."