BLACKTOP MOJO - Static EP Contains "Very Personal" Songs

"To say I'm excited would be a gross understatement," begins Blacktop Mojo vocalist Matt James, speaking about his band's brand new four-song EP, Static, which was released yesterday, May 29th.

"Most of these songs were written before we wrote the songs for the Under The Sun record (released in 2019), and for them to finally have a home gives me the warm and fuzzies. These songs were very personal, but turning a bunch of painful times into something positive has been incredibly helpful to me. I hope that when people hear these tunes, they might not feel so alone in their struggles."

"Thank you to everyone at @the_orchard_ that helped us with this project and thank you to everyone that continues to crank up our music. I am so very thankful that I get to live the life that I live."

Tracklisting:

"The End"

"Watch Me Drown"

"Leave It Alone"

"Signal's Gone"

"Watch Me Drown":

"The End":

(Photo: @katarzynacepek)