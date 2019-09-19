BLACKTOP MOJO Team With OTHERWISE For Fall Tour

In support of their just released album Under The Sun, Blacktop Mojo has announced that they will embark on a co-billed tour with Otherwise starting October 28th in Grand Junction, CO. This tour follows previously announced tours supporting Buckcherry, which began September 17th and a short six-show run starting in Tulsa, OK on September 29th . Immediately preceding the tour, the band will be appearing on October 25th at the KEGL Freaker’s Ball and October 26th at Kattfest.

Under The Sun is Blacktop Mojo’s third album and contains the current top 30 single “Can’t Sleep”. Otherwise will be supporting their new album Defy releasing November 9th . Tour dates are below. VIP meet and greet packages are available for all shows and can be purchased at this location.

Catch Blacktop Mojo live:

Supporting Buckcherry:

September

20 - Two Frogs - Ardmore, OK

21 - Temple Live - Ft. Smith, AR

22 - Wildcatter Saloon - Katy, TX

24 - Margaritaville - Bossier City, LA

26 - House Of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

Headlining:

September

29 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

October

1 - Gabes - Iowa City, IA

2 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

4 - Spillway Bar & Grill - Bowling Green, KY

5 - Kuttawa Tourism Festival Grounds - Festival Show - Kuttawa, KY

6 - Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken - Little Rock, AR

Radio Shows:

October

25 - KEGL Freakers Ball - Dallas, TX

26 - Kattfest - Oklahoma City, OK

With Otherwise, Lullwater, and Kirra:

October

28 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

29 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

31 - 1175 - Kansasville, WI

November

1 - The Distillery - Green Bay, WI

2 - Studio B at Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN-

3 - Aftershock - Kansas City, MO

5 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

6 - A&R Bar - Columbus, OH

8 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

9 - Crusens Farmington Road - West Peoria, IL

10 - The Stache - Grand Rapids, MI

12 - TBA

13 - Guitars Rock N Country Bar - Joplin, MO

15 - Winchester - Lakewood, OH

16 - Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

17 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT

20 - St Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

21 - House Of Independents - Asbury Park, NJ

22 - The Lizard Lounge - Lancaster, PA

23 - Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

24 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

26 - Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA

27 - Amos’ Southend - Charlotte, NC

Check out the cover art and tracklisting for Under The Sun:

"Lay It On Me"

"Set It Free"

"Come Get Your Coat"

"Keep"

"It Won't Last"

"All Mine Now"

"Can't Sleep"

"The Lashing (Ghost)"

"The Void"

"Under The Sun"