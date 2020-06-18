BLACKTOP MOJO To Live Stream Acoustic Show Next Week
Blacktop Mojo will be live streaming their acoustic show at Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse in Tyler, TX on June 27th. The show starts at 8pm CST.
Click here to purchase a live stream ticket, or visit this location to purchase a ticket to come and see the show in person.
At the end of May, Blacktop Mojo released a new four-song EP titled Static.
"Most of these songs were written before we wrote the songs for the Under The Sun record (released in 2019), and for them to finally have a home gives me the warm and fuzzies. These songs were very personal, but turning a bunch of painful times into something positive has been incredibly helpful to me. I hope that when people hear these tunes, they might not feel so alone in their struggles."
"Thank you to everyone at @the_orchard_ that helped us with this project and thank you to everyone that continues to crank up our music. I am so very thankful that I get to live the life that I live."
Tracklisting:
"The End"
"Watch Me Drown"
"Leave It Alone"
"Signal's Gone"
"Watch Me Drown":
"The End":
(Photo: @katarzynacepek)