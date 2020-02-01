BLACKTOP MOJO - Video Of "All Mine Now", "Can't Sleep" Performed Acoustically
February 1, 2020, an hour ago
Blacktop Mojo vocalist Matt James, guitarists Ryan Kiefer and Chuck Wepfer recently visited HardDrive Radio in New York. The trio performed acoustic versions of their songs "All Mine Now" and "Can't Sleep", which can be enjoyed below.
The guys also sat down for an interview to discuss: the making of their new album Under The Sun, the creation behind some of their music videos, the meaning behind certain tracks and much more.
Blacktop Mojo is currently on the road in support of their new album, Under The Sun. Catch them live at the following shows:
February
1 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
3 - Anaheim , CA - The Parish at HOB
5 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
6 - Reno, NV - The Saint
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards
8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
10 - Portland, OR - Dante's
11 - Seattle, WA - Substation
12 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
14 - Denver, CO - Streets Denver
15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
16 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
18 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's Reverb
19 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Limits
21 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club
22 - Jacksonville, TX - River Run ATV Park
23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
26 - Houston - Studio at Warehouse Live
27 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
28 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe
29 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
Check out the Under The Sun artwork and tracklisting:
"Lay It On Me"
"Set It Free"
"Come Get Your Coat"
"Keep"
"It Won't Last"
"All Mine Now"
"Can't Sleep"
"The Lashing (Ghost)"
"The Void"
"Under The Sun"
For further details, visit Blacktop Mojo on Facebook.