BLACKTOP MOJO - Video Of "All Mine Now", "Can't Sleep" Performed Acoustically

Blacktop Mojo vocalist Matt James, guitarists Ryan Kiefer and Chuck Wepfer recently visited HardDrive Radio in New York. The trio performed acoustic versions of their songs "All Mine Now" and "Can't Sleep", which can be enjoyed below.

The guys also sat down for an interview to discuss: the making of their new album Under The Sun, the creation behind some of their music videos, the meaning behind certain tracks and much more.

Blacktop Mojo is currently on the road in support of their new album, Under The Sun. Catch them live at the following shows:

February

1 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

3 - Anaheim , CA - The Parish at HOB

5 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

6 - Reno, NV - The Saint

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

10 - Portland, OR - Dante's

11 - Seattle, WA - Substation

12 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

14 - Denver, CO - Streets Denver

15 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

16 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

18 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's Reverb

19 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City Limits

21 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

22 - Jacksonville, TX - River Run ATV Park

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

26 - Houston - Studio at Warehouse Live

27 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

28 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

29 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

Check out the Under The Sun artwork and tracklisting:

"Lay It On Me"

"Set It Free"

"Come Get Your Coat"

"Keep"

"It Won't Last"

"All Mine Now"

"Can't Sleep"

"The Lashing (Ghost)"

"The Void"

"Under The Sun"

For further details, visit Blacktop Mojo on Facebook.