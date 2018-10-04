BLADE KILLER Launch Lyric Video For New Album Title Track, "High Risk"

Upstart traditional heavy metal quintet, Blade Killer, will release their debut album, High Risk, on November 23rd via M-Theory Audio. A lyric video for the album's anthemic title track can be seen now on Bandcamp, while the song will be available on streaming platforms starting tomorrow.



Featuring a strong NWOBHM (and particularly, Di'Anno-era Iron Maiden) influence, High Risk is an eight-track, 29-minute ripper sure to please fans of pure heavy metal. The album was recorded by Allen Falcon at L.A.'s Birdcage Studios and mixed and mastered by Enforcer vocalist Olaf Wikstrand (Tribulation, Cauldron). The cover art, seen below, was designed by noted tattoo artist Alex Matus.

Tracklisting:

"Lost Angels"

"Let Go"

"High Risk"

"In The Arms Of The Devil"

"Midnight Sinner"

"Rush of Thunder"

"Endangered Dreams"

"Tomb of Thoughts"

High Risk is available for pre-order on CD, cassette and limited-edition black-and-white vinyl. Digital pre-orders, which will include an instant download of the title track, are underway now on Bandcamp and will begin elsewhere tomorrow.

Blade Killer has earned a strong following in Southern California through their energetic live performances and classic-minded metal anthems. The group has shared the stage in recent months alongside the likes of Eternal Champion, Sumerlands, Thor, Evil Dead, BAT, Exmortus, Hell Fire, Grim Reaper, Voltax and Spell. In addition, the group recently performed the inaugural Los Angeles Strikefest and the Swedish festival Muskelrock.

On Sunday, Blade Killer will play the Frost & Fire festival's “Bangover” after-party at Que Sera in Long Beach, California, which also features Screamer, Grinder, Road Rash and Bewitcher. Additional live appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.