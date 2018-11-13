BLADE KILLER Streaming New Song "Midnight Sinner"

Upstart traditional heavy metal quintet, Blade Killer, will release their debut album, High Risk, on November 23rd via M-Theory Audio. The album track "Midnight Sinner" is available for streaming below.

Featuring a strong NWOBHM (and particularly, Di'Anno-era Iron Maiden) influence, High Risk is an eight-track, 29-minute ripper sure to please fans of pure heavy metal. The album was recorded by Allen Falcon at L.A.'s Birdcage Studios and mixed and mastered by Enforcer vocalist Olaf Wikstrand (Tribulation, Cauldron). The cover art, seen below, was designed by noted tattoo artist Alex Matus.

High Risk is available for pre-order on CD, cassette and limited-edition black-and-white “split” vinyl. Digital pre-orders, which will include an instant download of the title track, are underway now on Bandcamp and M-Theory Audio’s online store.

Tracklisting:

"Lost Angels"

"Let Go"

"High Risk"

"In The Arms Of The Devil"

"Midnight Sinner"

"Rush of Thunder"

"Endangered Dreams"

"Tomb of Thoughts"

"Midnight Sinner":

"High Risk" lyric video: