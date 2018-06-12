BLASPHEMOUS Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Emerging Through Fire Album Due In July

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Filthadelphia's black/death destroyers Blasphemous and are set to release their new album Emerging Through Fire on July 27th on CD and digital formats. Below is the official description:

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions welcome Blasphemous to the roster with the new album Emerging Through Fire! Resurfacing from the darkest depths of Filthadelphia, Blasphemous make their long awaited HPGD debut with their first release since 2010's Bearer Of The Darkest Plagues. Formed in 2003, Blasphemous are back and more intense than ever before... unleashing eight new tracks of intense black/death metal fury. Emerging Through Fire is a must have release for fans of Black Witchery, Deicide, Dissection, God Dethroned, Gorgoroth, Immortal and Morbid Angel.

Pre-order the CD for only $10 with free shipping here. Pre-order the digital download for only $6.66 here.

Listen to the track "Mouth Of Lies" below.

Tracklisting:

"The Unholy Light"

"Emerging Through Fire"

"Descend Into Nothingness"

"Salvation Denied"

"Death Realm"

"Mouth Of Lies"

"Possessed By Madness"

"Soul Of Ten Thousand Sorrows"

"Mouth Of Lies":