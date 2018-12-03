BLATANT DISARRAY To Release New Album In February

Blatant Disarray, the Raleigh based thrash metal band, is set to release their third full length album, Ebon Path on February 12th, 2019. This will be the band’s second release for Dirt Records. The band’s first record, Everyone Dies Alone, was released on Tribunal Records in 2010.

The new album was recorded in Raleigh, NC from August 2017 to July 2018. Ebon Path was co-produced by Mike Schaefer and Mike Dean (Corrosion Of Conformity) at the studio they share in Raleigh. The record was mixed and mastered by Jamie King.

Ebon Path shows the way to a darker side of the band’s sound. Also present is a return to complex rhythms and up-tempo, thrashy songs. Drummer Stephan Parson makes his first appearance on a full-length recording and clearly proves that he is a speed metal force to be reckoned with. After Stephan’s joining of the band two years ago his energy helped light the fire that ultimately lit the way along the Ebon Path.

Tracklisting:

"Undertones"

"Low Life"

"Parasite"

"The Black"

"Leeches"

"Delirium"

"Weakening Of The Wolves"

"Toe The Line"

Ebon Path will be available for pre-sale on the Dirt Records website beginning December 4th.

None