BLAZE BAYLEY And THOMAS ZWIJSEN Perform IRON MAIDEN’s “Lord Of The Flies”; Live Acoustic Video Streaming

Guitarist Thomas Zwijsen has uploaded the video below, featuring a live acoustic performance of Iron Maiden’s “Lord Of The Flies” with former Maiden singer Blaze Bailey and violinist Anne Bakker.

Says Zwijsen: “Found this video in my archives, I believe it's the very first acoustic performance we ever did! “Lord Of The Flies” live in Deinze, Belgium, with ex-Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley. Blaze performed in the same venue with Iron Maiden during the X Factour.”

In the video below, Thomas Zwijsen performs an acoustic/classical guitar arrangement of Metallica's "The Unforgiven II”. Guitar lessons can be found at this location.

“Ortega Guitars invited me to do a series of videos on a selection of their guitars,” says Thomas. “In this video (below) I'm performing “The Trooper” by Iron Maiden on the Eclipse Suite CE model.”